5 K-Drama Slow Burns That Are 100 Percent Worth The Wait

Some K-drama romances don’t rush the magic, they let it simmer. That slow-burn build is all about tension, trust, and those small moments that somehow hit even harder because they’re earned over time. If you’re in the mood for romances that take the scenic route, here are six K-dramas worth adding to your list.

Warning: spoilers for the shows below.

1. “My Liberation Notes”

The script written by Park Hae Young stars Son Suk Ku, Kim Ji Won, Lee Min Ki, and Lee El. The series focuses on the ordinary lives of three siblings who try to figure out their place in the world.

What makes “My Liberation Notes” so memorable is the slow, almost unspoken emotional build between Mr. Gu (Son Suk Ku) and Yeom Mi Jung (Kim Ji Won). They meet each other when they’re at a low point in their lives, not expecting to find love, but they somehow find comfort in each other’s silence. There’s no flashy romance or big dramatic confessions, just two people slowly learning how to exist beside one another. When the emotional release finally comes, it feels earned in every sense.

2. “Itaewon Class”

Park Sae Roy (Park Seo Joon) goes through a lot in his young life. His father is tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident, he is expelled from school, and he is sentenced to jail for three years. All this tragedy happens as a result of one family that owns the biggest restaurant chain in Korea. After getting out of jail, Sae Roy swears that he will get revenge and decides to open up his own restaurant called Dan Bam.

Sae Roy’s love story is one that starts off being pretty steady, as he has his heart set on one woman. But this changes when he meets Jo Yi Seo (Kim Da Mi), and she completely turns his world upside down. Although Yi Seo’s feelings for Sae Roy is relentless and unchanging, his feelings for her do not develop until much later on in the series. After being very open and persistent about her feelings for Sae Roy, he finally realizes that she is the one.

Namkoong Min plays Lee Jang Hyun, a wanderer who initially appears aloof and uninterested in love. He vows never to get married and lives life as a nomad, detached from emotional ties. However, once he meets Yoo Gil Chae (Ahn Eun Jin), everything he believes about love and relationships begins to unravel, and nothing in his world stays the same.

Although Jang Hyun falls for Gil Chae early in the series, it takes a long and difficult journey before they can truly be together. The sacrifices he makes for the woman he loves are the very definition of yearning, making every setback between them all the more heartbreaking. Their relationship is filled with tension, longing, and emotional push and pulls, leaving you desperately rooting for them every step of the way. By the time they finally find their way to each other, the payoff is so moving it may just bring tears to your eyes.

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In “Because This Is My First Life,” Lee Min Ki stars as Nam Sae Hee, an awkward computer designer who is house poor, while Jung So Min stars as Yoon Ji Ho, an aspiring drama writer who is on the brink of giving up on her dreams because she can’t afford to live in the city. The two meet and decide to have a contract marriage so that Sae Hee’s parents will stop setting him up on blind dates and so that Ji Ho can look for a job.

What begins as a practical arrangement between two people with little interest in romance slowly develops into a relationship that is so deep and meaningful. As they spend more time together under the same roof, their walls begin to come down, revealing vulnerabilities neither expected to share. The slow shift from strangers to partners is filled with heartfelt moments and quiet longing, making it impossible not to root for them. By the time they realize their feelings have grown into something real, their journey feels all the more rewarding.

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Jung Won (Ko Kyung Pyo) and Hwa Shin (Cho Jung Suk) are the bestest of friends but have the unfortunate tendency to fall for the same girl. This theory is put to the test when Jung Won ends up falling in love with Pyo Na Ri (Kong Hyo Jin). Initially, it seems as though Hwa Shin isn’t interested in Na Ri, but when he sees how Na Ri is with Jung Won, Hwa Shin slowly becomes interested.

Although the love from Jung Won is one that fans really wanted Na Ri to accept, it was Hwa Shin who really had her heart from the start. What makes this series so unique is that for a big chunk of the series, Jung Won and Na Ri are actually dating. While the two are dating, Hwa Shin realizes his feelings for Na Ri, but feels bad about betraying his best friend. Despite these complicated feelings, Na Ri and Hwa Shin do end up together, and Na Ri’s deep wishes of being with Hwa Shin come true.

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binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Yeop. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!