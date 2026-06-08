Watch: Shin Ha Kyun, Heo Sung Tae, Oh Jung Se, And More Display Perfect Teamwork On Set Of “Fifties Professionals”

MBC’s “Fifties Professionals” has shared a new making-of video!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

The newly released making-of video highlights the actors’ teamwork behind the camera.

Shin Ha Kyun, Heo Sung Tae, and Lee Hak Joo are rehearsing scenes together with ease, frequently breaking into laughter between takes. During one action sequence, Heo Sung Tae and Lee Hak Joo demonstrate precise coordination as Lee Hak Joo tosses a glass bottle for Heo Sung Tae to catch. The take draws praise from the production team for its smooth execution.

In other moments, improvisation adds to the atmosphere. In one scene, Shin Ha Kyun’s ad-lib prompts a natural reaction from Lee Hak Joo, leading to laughter on set after the take.

Meanwhile, Oh Jung Se and Kim Shin Rok maintain a lively mood during filming on a cold foreshore location. Despite the harsh conditions, Kim Shin Rok keeps the energy up with off-camera jokes, while Oh Jung Se’s improvisations spark additional laughter among Kim Shin Rok and the crew.

Watch the full video below!

The next episode of “Fifties Professionals” airs on June 12 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch the the drama below:

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