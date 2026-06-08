Sandara Park Establishes New Label ARADNAS + Shares New Profile Photos And Future Plans

Sandara Park, formerly of the group 2NE1, is gearing up for her comeback!

On June 8, Sandara Park’s new agency ARADNAS announced, “Sandara Park is making a new beginning with her own label ARADNAS. She will release a new single album titled ‘rePRISM’ on June 20. Starting with this, she plans to continue various activities, including festivals, fan concerts, and an Asia fan concert tour.”

This project marks the first official endeavor Sandara Park is presenting with ARADNAS. Check out Sandara Park’s new profile photos below!

Sandara Park’s 2026 fan-con Asia tour “REPRISM” will kick off on July 4 at YES24 Live Hall in Seoul. Additional stops and dates are expected to be revealed in the future. Stay tuned!

Also check out our full 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!

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