Watch: Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Woo Bin, And Doh Kyung Soo's Farm-Tastic Adventure Gets Chaotic In “GBRB: Farm Operation”

The beloved “GBRB” series is back!

Set on the beautiful Jeju Island, “GBRB: Farm Operation” follows Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Woo Bin, and Doh Kyung Soo as they take on a “farm-tastic” ranch stay experience.

The newly released teaser kicks off with the production team presenting the trio with their next mission: “You’ve grown crops, you’ve grown vegetables, you’ve run a cafeteria, and you even went abroad for training to gain global experience. The final piece of the puzzle is… livestock farming.”

The three friends soon find themselves caring for dairy cows and horses at a Jeju ranch, diving headfirst into an entirely new way of life.

At first, Lee Kwang Soo is completely won over by the experience, marveling, “Wow, this feels amazing! This is so therapeutic. Now this is a real farm. This is what ‘Go Go Farm’ is all about,” as the cast enjoys the healing beauty of Jeju’s countryside. But the honeymoon phase doesn’t last long. As the trio begins their days before sunrise, tackles endless chores, and finds themselves cleaning up animal waste seemingly nonstop while trying to keep up with the unpredictable animals, the reality of ranch life quickly sets in.

Eventually, an exasperated Lee Kwang Soo asks, “You really think coming here was a good idea? I don’t think we can handle this.”

Despite the chaos, the teaser also highlights the trio’s easygoing camaraderie and heartwarming interactions with the ranch workers, offering a glimpse of the genuine chemistry and laughter viewers can look forward to throughout the season.

Watch the fun teaser below:

“GBRB: Farm Operation” premieres on August 19 at 8:35 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Woo Bin in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki:

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While waiting, watch Doh Kyung Soo In “Bad Prosecutor” below:

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