'Doctor On The Edge' Continues Perfect Streak Of Personal Best Ratings As 'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier' Remains No. 1

The ratings battle for the Monday-Tuesday dramas just got more intense!

On June 9, ENA’s rom-com “Doctor on the Edge” maintained its perfect streak of reaching new all-time high ratings since the premiere episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the drama’s third episode rose to an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.1 percent, marking a 0.1 percent increase from its second episode.

Meanwhile, episode 9 of tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” garnered an average nationwide rating of 7.1 percent, seeing a 0.1 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 7.0 percent.

Catch up on “The Legend of Kitchen Solider” on Viki:

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