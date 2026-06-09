TXT’s Yeonjun Confirmed To Be Gearing Up For Solo Comeback

It’s official: TXT’s Yeonjun will be making his comeback as a solo artist!

On June 9, Xportsnews reported that Yeonjun is currently preparing a solo album with the goal of releasing it in July.

In response to the report, his agency BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed in a phone interview with a local media, “Yeonjun is preparing for a comeback with the aim of returning in July.”

Regarding the album’s release date, the agency added, “We will officially announce the exact release date at a later time.”

Yeonjun previously released his first solo mixtape “GGUM” in September 2024. He then released his first solo album “NO LABELS: PART 01” in November of last year, earning positive reviews from listeners and critics alike.

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch TXT on “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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