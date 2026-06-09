Watch: Namkoong Min And Lee Seol’s Marital Crisis Takes A Shocking Turn In “The Husband”

KBS has released a new teaser for its upcoming drama “The Husband”!

“The Husband” is a romance thriller that follows Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min), a man who becomes entangled in a desperate fight against a ruthless criminal in order to rescue his wife, who is kidnapped just before their divorce.

The released teaser begins with neurosurgeon Kang Tae Joo performing surgery in a tense atmosphere. In one scene, his wife Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol) is crying out, “This is all because of you,” while in another, Kang Tae Joo tells her that they should break up.

The teaser then shows Kang Tae Joo looking bewildered during a police interrogation, where he is asked, “Did you contract someone you met for the first time yesterday to murder your wife?” While he is being questioned, the video shows someone pushing a white vehicle into a lake.

Jang Tae Joo and Go Se Yoon are then facing each other in the middle of a banquet hall. Go Se Yoon declares that she is not getting a divorce, stating that she does not want to do anything he wants. In another scene, Kang Tae Joo says that he is not sure what Se Yoon actually wants, while in yet another scene, a drunk Kang Tae Joo is sitting in the back of a car while a designated driver is driving. The teaser ends with him telling the designated driver, “Please get rid of my wife.”

Watch the teaser below!

“The Husband” is set to premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Namkoong Min in “My Dearest” on Viki:

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Also check out Lee Seol’s drama “Between Him and Her” below:

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