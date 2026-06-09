Kang Mina Joins Bae In Hyuk In Talks For New Office Rom-Com Drama

Kang Mina may star in the upcoming rom-com drama “Protect Me” (literal title) alongside Bae In Hyuk!

On June 9, a media outlet reported that Kang Mina will star as the female lead in the new drama “Protect Me.”

In response to the report, her agency Story J Company shared, “Kang Mina received an offer to appear in the new drama ‘Protect Me’ and is positively reviewing it.”

Based on a webtoon, “Protect Me” is an office romantic comedy about a former national team detective who doesn’t trust herself and infiltrates a company as the secretary to a third-generation chaebol heir who doesn’t trust others, leading the two distrustful individuals to protect and save each other.

Kang Mina has reportedly been offered the role of Kang Hae Ra, a detective sergeant on the violent crimes squad. Previously in May, it was reported that Bae In Hyuk is in talks to play the male lead.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Kang Mina in “Usury Academy”:

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Or watch Bae In Hyuk in “Our Universe”:

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