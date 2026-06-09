Byeon Woo Seok Announces Dates And Cities For 2026 Asia Fan Meeting Tour 'The Secret Library'

Byeon Woo Seok is embarking on a tour to meet his fans across Asia!

On June 9, Byeon Woo Seok’s agency VARO Entertainment announced Byeon Woo Seok’s 2026 Asia fan meeting tour “The Secret Library” through their official social media channels, unveiling the official event poster along with the news.

This tour marks Byeon Woo Seok’s second Asia fan meeting tour, held two years after his 2024 tour “SUMMER LETTER.” Kicking off in Seoul, the actor is scheduled to visit major Asian cities—including Bangkok, Yokohama, Singapore, Taipei, Manila, Jakarta, and Hong Kong—to meet global fans who have shown him unwavering love and support.

The poster released alongside the fan meeting schedule features Byeon Woo Seok in a space filled with books, building fans’ excitement and anticipation for the “secret library,” a special space created solely for them.

Check out Soompi’s 2026 Actor Fan Meeting Tour Masterlist here!

Binge-watch Byeon Woo Seok’s hit drama “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

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