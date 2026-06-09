Watch: CLASS:y Drops Teaser For 1st Comeback In A Year And A Half

CLASS:y has kicked off the countdown to their long-awaited comeback!

On June 10 at midnight KST, the “My Teen Girl” group unveiled the first teaser for their upcoming return on June 23, which will mark their first comeback in one year and seven months.

Notably, CLASS:y’s upcoming release will also mark their first comeback under their new agency K-TIGERS Entertainment, which they joined last November.

Check out CLASS:y’s “New Chapter, New CLASSY” teaser below!