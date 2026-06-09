Shin Min Ah Searches For The Culprit Behind Her Twin Sister's Death In 'The Eyes'

Shin Min Ah’s upcoming film “The Eyes” has unveiled its main poster!

“The Eyes” is a suspenseful thriller that tells the story of Seo Jin (Shin Min Ah), a woman who is gradually losing her sight due to a genetic disease, as she sets out to investigate the suspicious death of her twin sister.

The newly released poster captures Seo Jin with a sharp, chilling gaze, surrounded by shards of broken glass that form an eye. The bottom of the poster features an inverted reflection of either Seo Jin or her twin sister with her eyes bandaged, piquing curiosity about the circumstances of her sister’s sudden death.

Amidst the poster’s tense, unsettling atmosphere, a faint silhouette can be seen in the center of the eye created by the shattered glass.

In spite of her fading vision, Seo Jin remains determined to uncover the truth and catch the culprit responsible for her sister’s death. The poster’s caption teases, “The more her vision blurs, the more the intense suspense is heightened.”

“The Eyes” will hit theaters on June 24. Check out a teaser trailer for the film here!

In the meantime, watch Shin Min Ah in “Diva” on Viki below:

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