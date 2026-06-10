'Doctor On The Edge' Earns Its Highest Ratings Yet + 'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier' Heads Into Final Week On Rise

ENA’s new drama “Doctor on the Edge” is gaining steam!

On June 9, the romantic comedy starring Lee Jae Wook and Shin Ye Eun continued its perfect streak of gaining viewers with each new episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of “Doctor on the Edge” achieved the drama’s highest viewership ratings yet, scoring a nationwide average of 5.2 percent.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” enjoyed a rise in viewership ahead of the final week of its run. With two episodes left to go, the hit drama starring Park Ji Hoon climbed to an average nationwide rating of 7.3 percent.

Watch full episodes of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” with subtitles on Viki below:

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