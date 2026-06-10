Watch: Lee Jae Wook To Debut As Singer With Song Produced By 2AM's Lim Seul Ong

Get ready to see a new side of Lee Jae Wook!

On June 9, Lee Jae Wook officially announced that he would be making his debut as a singer The actor, who is currently serving in the military, will release his debut single album “SHADOW” on June 11 at 6 p.m. KST.

Notably, 2AM’s Lim Seul Ong participated in the production of the upcoming single album, which Lee Jae Wook prepared as a special gift for his fans. The title track, “SHADOW,” is said to express the feeling of being unable to get over the lingering memory of a past love.

Check out Lee Jae Wook’s teaser for his upcoming debut single “SHADOW” below!

While you wait for Lee Jae Wook’s debut as a singer, watch his drama “Last Summer” on Viki below:

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