Kim So Yeon, Kim Ji Suk, Yoon Hyun Min, And Hwang Woo Seul Hye Confirmed For New Drama

Kim So Yeon, Kim Ji Suk, Yoon Hyun Min, and Hwang Woo Seul Hye have been confirmed to star in the new drama “Rediscovery of Love”!

“Rediscovery of Love” will tell the story of a divorced couple who end up living in a share house and working at the same hotel, leading them to rediscover one another. Actors Kim So Yeon, Kim Ji Suk, Yoon Hyun Min, and Hwang Woo Seul Hye have been confirmed to star in the drama.

Kim So Yeon will play Jang Ha Kyung, a contract employee at a hotel’s VIP Club Lounge. She was once a highly regarded hotelier at a top-tier luxury hotel, but her career was interrupted by marriage and raising a child. Having lost herself while juggling the roles of wife, daughter-in-law, and mother, Ha Kyung returns to her career as a hotelier after her divorce. She then enters a new chapter of her life when she ends up sharing a house with her ex-husband and working at the same hotel as him.

Kim Ji Suk will play Lee Dong Jin, Ha Kyung’s ex-husband and the deputy manager of marketing at the same hotel’s VIP Club Lounge, where Ha Kyung works. Believing he had lived diligently for the sake of his wife and child, he is shocked when Ha Kyung suddenly tells him she is unhappy and wants a divorce. After reflecting on his marriage and trying to change, Dong Jin finds himself reunited with Ha Kyung one year later, living in the same house and working at the same workplace.

Yoon Hyun Min will portray Park Moo Hyuk, a team leader of the hotel’s VIP Club Lounge. Unable to forget Ha Kyung, whom he met by chance nine years earlier, he reunites with her at the hotel and makes it clear that he does not intend to let her slip away this time.

Hwang Woo Seul Hye will play Oh Yoo Mi, Ha Kyung’s former senior colleague and current close friend. A café owner, barista instructor, and popular YouTuber, Yoo Mi is a free-spirited woman who believes that marriage is optional but romance is essential. Expectations are high for how Hwang Woo Seul Hye, who is beloved for her bright and lively performances, will bring additional energy to the drama.

Attention is already focused on how Kim So Yeon and Kim Ji Suk will portray the realistic relationship between a divorced couple.

“Rediscovery of Love” is scheduled to air in the second half of 2026.

While waiting, watch Kim So Yeon and Yoon Hyun Min in “Filing for Innocence”:

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Also check out Kim Ji Suk in “Monthly Magazine Home”:

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