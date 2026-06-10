Watch: Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Woo Bin, And Doh Kyung Soo Experience Livestock Farming In “GBRB: Farm Operation - Go Go Farm”

tvN’s “GBRB: Farm Operation – Go Go Farm” has shared a new teaser!

Set on the beautiful Jeju Island, “GBRB: Farm Operation – Go Go Farm” follows Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Woo Bin, and Doh Kyung Soo as they take on a “farm-tastic” ranch stay experience.

The newly released teaser shows Lee Kwang Soo, Kim Woo Bin, and Doh Kyung Soo learning about livestock farming at a ranch on Jeju Island. Upon seeing a crying calf, Lee Kwang Soo expresses surprise, saying, “How can it say, ‘Moo,’ so perfectly?” Kim Woo Bin is also seen scattering feed for the cows.

The teaser also shows Doh Kyung Soo showing affection for a calf while feeding it milk. In one scene, Lee Kwang Soo expresses satisfaction, saying, “This is the kind of farm experience I had imagined.”

However, the good times don’t last long as Lee Kwang Soo is soon shocked to find one area filled with cow dung. He exclaims, “So you’re saying this is all poop right now?” He and Kim Woo Bin, overwhelmed by the smell, are seen gagging and covering their noses.

In one scene, Lee Kwang Soo bursts into anger, saying, “Why bother cleaning it up if they’re just going to poop again anyway?” drawing laughter and raising curiosity about whether they will be able to win the “war against cow dung.”

Watch the teaser below!

“GBRB: Farm Operation – Go Go Farm” will premiere on June 19 at 8:35 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Woo Bin in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki:

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While waiting, watch Doh Kyung Soo In “Bad Prosecutor” below:

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