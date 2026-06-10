CIX's Hyunsuk Signs With New Agency As Actor + Unveils Profile Photos

CIX’s Hyunsuk has joined a new agency!

On June 10, Management Run announced that Hyunsuk had signed with the company. The agency also released a new set of official profile photos of Hyunsuk, which you can check out below.

Management Run is currently home to actors like Park Sung Woong, B1A4’s Jin Young, and Shin Su Hyun, in addition to former EPEX member Keum Donghyun, who used to be labelmates with Hyunsuk at their previous agency C9 Entertainment.

Hyunsuk recently parted ways with C9 Entertainment following the expiration of his exclusive contract, and the members of CIX also announced that they would be halting their activities as a group.

Check out all of Hyunsuk’s new profile photos below!