Soompi & Viki Staff Talk: What Is Your Favorite Non-Romance K-Drama?

In this era where dramas are dominated by romance, we took an opportunity to discuss dramas that are just as good without a main love story.

Here are some of our staff’s favorite K-dramas without much romance:

My favorite would have to be “Weak Hero Class 1,” which pulls you into a tense high school world of bullying, power struggles, and fragile friendships that can shift at any moment. With Park Ji Hoon leading as Yeon Si Eun and Ahn Su Ho (Choi Hyun Wook) and Oh Beom Seok (Hong Kyung) being the friends who stand at the heart of his journey, a student dealing with a harsh school environment slowly turns into a powerful story about friendship, loyalty, and the choices teenagers make when things get difficult. The action is intense, the performances are strong, and the emotional weight really stays with you even after the drama ends! This is one of those dramas that somehow gets better with every watch—I’ve already seen it three times, and it still hits just as hard!

Watch “Weak Hero Class 1”:

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“Duty After School” is a drama I love for the chills and goosebumps that come from an apocalyptic thriller set in a high school. The story is about aliens attacking the Earth, and students are forced to learn how to fight back after suddenly becoming part of the military reserve system. What makes this drama so addictive is not only the intense survival scenes but also the realistic emotions, friendships, and fear that the students experience while facing life-and-death situations together. Once you start, it’s honestly hard to stop watching!

Watch “Duty After School”:

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One of my favorite dramas of all time, “My Mister” is a deeply moving K-drama that proves a compelling story doesn’t need romance. It tells the story of Park Dong Hoon (Lee Sun Gyun) and Lee Ji An (IU), employees at the same company who are weighed down by life’s hardships, as they find comfort through an unexpected connection. The drama gives a valueless teaching that sometimes the people who change our lives the most are not lovers but those who simply see and understand our struggles.

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Being someone who loves some good thrill, “Taxi Driver” is an obvious choice for me! The three season series “Taxi Driver” captures the various journeys of Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) as he becomes a part of a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law. The perfect blend of catharsis and comedy, “Taxi Driver” delivers fun episodic stories that end with justice being served, featuring the classic “good winning over evil” trope that never gets old, and it explores heartwarming camaraderie, teamwork, and friendship without any forced romance.

Watch “Taxi Driver”:

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“Taxi Driver 2” here:

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And “Taxi Driver 3”:

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As I usually prefer thrillers over romance, “The Scarecrow” is my favorite type of drama that recently had me hooked. The story follows a detective and a prosecutor who are forced to work together on a brutal case, even though they clearly don’t trust each other. The way the drama stays focused on the investigation and the tension between the characters makes it really easy to get immersed in the story. What makes it even more interesting is that it’s based on real events, making the whole drama feel heavier and more realistic.

Watch “The Scarecrow”:

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An on-air title that has already become one of my favorites, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a title worth checking out if you’re looking for something a little different. A story of army-cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon), it has surprisingly turned out to be such a fun and heartwarming watch. The director captures the moments of tasting the food with lots of comedy but also so much detail that it feels like I can almost the food myself! It’s such a creative and entertaining drama, and I’m definitely not ready for it to end!

Watch “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”:

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As someone who almost only watches romance dramas, this question was a little more difficult for me, but one drama that did come to mind was “SKY Castle.” The black comedy drama is about parents in rich families going to extreme lengths to get their children into Korea’s most prestigious universities. It is an incredibly fast-paced and almost frightening drama that had me holding my breath, and it’s so difficult to stop watching that I ended up finishing all 20 episodes within two days. Highly recommend checking out this gripping drama!

Watch “SKY Castle”:

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