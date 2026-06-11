BIGBANG Announces Stops For 2026 World Tour

It’s official—BIGBANG is going on tour!

On June 11, YG Entertainment announced BIGBANG’s 2026 World Tour.

According to the tour poster, BIGBANG will kick-off their tour from August 21 to 23 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. The group will then visit Oakland, East Rutherford, Paris, London, Taipei, Singapore, Hanoi, Sydney, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Osaka, Nagoya, Tokyo, Fukuoka, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, and Kaohsiung.

YG Entertainment shared, “In order to meet the expectations of fans who waited a long time, we are preparing with great care in both scale and completeness. We will also reveal additional locations sequentially in the future, so please show lots of interest.”

BIGBANG debuted in August 2006, and they will be celebrating their 20th debut anniversary this year. Are you excited for BIGBANG’s tour? Stay tuned for more updates, and check out Soompi’s 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here!

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