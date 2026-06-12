Zo In Sung Opens Up On His Approach To Acting

Zo In Sung recently sat down with Arena Homme Plus for a pictorial and interview.

In the interview, he opened up about his approach to his recent activities as an actor. He commented, “Creating something new requires courage. Whether physical or mental, if there is no certain level of discomfort, you eventually end up putting on the same clothes you wore before. New clothes feel uncomfortable, but that discomfort also means you are showing a new side of yourself. The longer an actor has been active, the harder it becomes to find something new. That is why I believe such courage is absolutely necessary.”

Zo In Sung also spoke about how he still feels nervous every time, despite his long career as an actor. He shared, “Even if yesterday’s shoot went well, today is a new shoot; even if I messed up yesterday, today is a fresh start. So excitement and anxiety always coexist. I think it is the same for both newcomers and veterans. If I were to film 50 episodes of ‘Hope,’ it would feel less new. But every project is both the first and the last. Every time I read a new script, I feel excited and nervous all over again. Ultimately, everything starts from scratch.”

Zo In Sung’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the July issue of Arena Homme Plus.

In the meantime, watch Zo In Sung in “Escape from Mogadishu”:

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