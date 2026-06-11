“My Royal Nemesis” Cast And Crew To Go On Trip Together Following Drama’s Success

The cast and crew of “My Royal Nemesis” are planning a trip together!

On June 11, MyDaily reported that the cast and production team of the SBS Friday-Saturday drama “My Royal Nemesis” will be heading to Phu Quoc, Vietnam, for a reward vacation between July 7 and July 10 to celebrate the drama’s success.

However, in response to the report, SBS clarified, “This is not an official reward vacation. We are planning a small trip with some of the cast and crew.” The representative added that schedules are still being coordinated and neither the exact dates nor the destination have been finalized.

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

With just four episodes left until its finale, “My Royal Nemesis” continues to enjoy immense popularity and high viewership ratings.

The series has also remained a powerhouse in buzz rankings. According to Good Data Corporation’s rankings for the first week of June, “My Royal Nemesis” ranked No. 1 on the list of the most buzzworthy TV and OTT dramas for the second consecutive week, proving its continued dominance among viewers.

Watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

WATCH NOW

And check out Lim Ji Yeon’s film “Revolver”:

WATCH NOW

Source (1) (2)