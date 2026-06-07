'My Royal Nemesis' And Its Stars Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the second week in a row, “My Royal Nemesis” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

In addition to topping the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, “My Royal Nemesis” swept the top two spots on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where leads Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun rose to No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. Their co-star Jang Seung Jo also entered the actor list at No. 6 this week.

The next spots on both lists went to tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” which held steady at No. 2 on the drama list. Meanwhile, star Park Ji Hoon took No. 3 on the actor list.

ENA’s “The Scarecrow” jumped to No. 3 on the drama list in its final week on air, while stars Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon climbed to No. 5 and No. 8 respectively on the actor list.

tvN’s “Filing for Love” rose to No. 4 in its own final week on air, with leads Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung jumping to No. 4 and No. 7 respectively on the actor list.

Netflix’s “The WONDERfools” came in at No. 5 on this week’s drama list, and leading lady Park Eun Bin rounded out the top 10 on the actor list.

JTBC’s new series “Reborn Rookie” debuted at No. 6 on the drama list, while star Lee Jun Young entered the actor list at No. 9.

Finally, MBC’s “Fifties Professionals” climbed to No. 7 on this week’s drama list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

SBS “My Royal Nemesis” tvN “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” ENA “The Scarecrow” tvN “Filing for Love” Netflix “The WONDERfools” JTBC “Reborn Rookie” MBC “Fifties Professionals” SBS “Sold Out on You” Disney+ “Gold Land” tvN “Yumi’s Cells 3”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Lim Ji Yeon (“My Royal Nemesis”) Heo Nam Jun (“My Royal Nemesis”) Park Ji Hoon (“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”) Shin Hae Sun (“Filing for Love”) Park Hae Soo (“The Scarecrow”) Jang Seung Jo (“My Royal Nemesis”) Gong Myoung (“Filing for Love”) Lee Hee Joon (“The Scarecrow”) Lee Jun Young (“Reborn Rookie”) Park Eun Bin (“The WONDERfools”)

Start watching “Reborn Rookie” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Catch up on “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below:

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Or binge-watch all of “The Scarecrow” here:

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And all of “Filing for Love” below!

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