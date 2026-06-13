3 Moments That Showed Camaraderie In Episodes 9-10 Of 'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier'

In the latest episodes, things are well at the Gangrim Outpost. The soldiers have survived the typhoon, rebuilt the bridge, and everyone is getting along with each other.

Kang Sung Jae’s (Park Ji Hoon) culinary fame has travelled far and wide, and his comrades are proud to have him as one of theirs. However, there seems to be a hint of trouble which could blow up into something beyond their control.

Platoon Leader Cho Ye Rin (Han Dong Hee) has been investigating the fake vendors and suppliers in charge of kitchen supplies. Fearing she could be onto something, Major Han Min (Lee Min Gu) manipulates the situation and gets Ye Rin into trouble. This is when Sung Jae, along with Dong Hyun (Lee Hong Nae), devise a plan, albeit at the risk of their own careers.

Here are three defining moments from the latest episodes of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” which proved the soldiers are true comrades amidst the conflict.

The japchae test

One of the intriguing developments this week is Sung Jae being promoted to the rank of intermediate chef and gaining the ability to gauge an individual’s gourmet abilities. While the Guardian nudges him along with hints and prompts, Sung Jae continues to rely on his own instincts and hard work. It is this sincerity that has carried him this far. Unlike many around him, he never appears motivated by ambition alone, nor does he possess the kind of overconfidence that often precedes a fall.

That sincerity is tested when Hwang Seok Ho (Lee Sang Yi) assigns him to prepare a dish for a banquet hosted by Battalion Commander Baek Chun Ik (Jung Woong In). With the menu already fixed and the kitchen staff less than welcoming, Sung Jae finds himself relegated to the pantry. Faced with an elaborate spread being prepared by seasoned chefs, he takes the opposite route and decides to keep things simple with japchae.

For perhaps the first time, Sung Jae has access to fresh, premium ingredients instead of the substandard supplies his unit routinely receives. But the dish stubbornly refuses to come together until he discovers the wild pine mushrooms. The head chef tells him to pull the mushrooms apart rather than chop them. It is a small culinary lesson, but one that ultimately transforms the dish. The head chef’s resistance towards Sung Jae was momentary, since he noticed the conviction with which he was working.

However, the real story is not the japchae. It is what happens after the regiment commander praises it. In typical Sung Jae fashion, he attributes the success not to his own talent but to the quality of the ingredients. While Han Min dismisses the claim, Chun Ik glares at Hwang Seok Ho. Ye Rin immediately backs Sung Jae, confirming what everyone already knows but few are willing to acknowledge: that the base has long been supplied with inferior produce and there is a disparity between the officers and the soldiers’ mess.

The moment exposes several truths at once. Ye Rin once again proves she is willing to speak up regardless of the consequences, while Sung Jae’s honesty remains refreshingly intact. More revealing, however, is Hwang Seok Ho’s reaction. Rather than supporting Ye Rin, he silences her. For a man still smarting from being overlooked for promotion, self preservation takes precedence over principle. It is perhaps the clearest indication yet that when his interests are threatened, Seok Ho will choose caution over conviction.

The regiment commander’s praise may have begun with a plate of japchae, but the dish quickly becomes a test of character. While Sung Jae and Ye Rin choose honesty despite the risks, others are far more concerned with protecting their own interests. In the end, the japchae exposes far more than culinary talent. It reveals who is willing to stand by the truth when it matters.

Gangrim Outpost under fire

The japchae incidet has exposed cracks in the system. The regiment commander has asked for an investigation. Being an honest officer, he abhors disparity in the military, especially when it comes to food.

Han Min wastes little time in attempting to contain the fallout. The very next day, he arrives at Gangrim Outpost for a sudden inspection, catching everyone off guard. What follows is less an inspection and more an exercise in intimidation. Han Min seems determined to find fault regardless of whether any actually exists, scrutinizing every aspect of the outpost and making it abundantly clear that he has already reached his conclusions.

His attention is not solely focused on the condition of the outpost. He is equally interested in Ye Rin. Having learned that she had independently visited the food suppliers’ site and found it was a run down warehouse, Han Min openly questions her about it. Ye Rin, never one to be intimidated, responds by asking whether he has been spying on her. The remark visibly irritates him, but it also reinforces what viewers have increasingly begun to suspect: Han Min is far too invested in controlling the narrative surrounding the investigation.

The episode also hints at a larger conspiracy at play. Han Min is eager to obtain the diary belonging to Ye Rin’s senior, who had previously been looking into the matter. The possibility that he and Battalion Commander Baek Chun Ik are working in tandem becomes harder to ignore with each passing scene.

What makes the sequence particularly frustrating is that Gangrim Outpost has become a target. Rather than addressing the concerns being raised, Han Min chooses to attack the people raising them. By the end of the inspection, he declares that the outpost should be shut down, effectively punishing those stationed there while sidestepping the questions that started the investigation in the first place. It is also Hwang Seok Ho’s inability to stand up, which is far more frustrating. The only one at Gangrim, other than the soldiers, is Ye Rin, who is fearlessly ferocious when it comes to fighting against injustice.

While Han Min is determined to bury uncomfortable truths and Hwang Seok Ho remains a passive spectator, Ye Rin continues to pursue them despite knowing the personal cost. If anything, Han Min’s increasingly aggressive behavior only serves to strengthen the credibility of those he is trying so hard to silence.

Saving Platoon Commander Ye Rin

Han Min’s campaign does not end with the inspection. Soon afterwards, Ye Rin is taken away for investigation, accused of violating protocol by conducting inquiries on her own during official working hours. It is a move designed to isolate her and send a message to anyone else thinking of asking too many questions.

What stands out during this entire ordeal is not merely what happens to Ye Rin, but who chooses to stand by her. The people in positions of authority largely remain silent. Hwang Seok Ho, despite having multiple opportunities to support his own personnel, once again refuses to take a stand. Having already failed to back Ye Rin during the controversy surrounding the officers’ banquet, he now remains equally passive while she faces investigation. At this point, his reluctance to challenge authority is no longer an isolated incident but an established pattern.

Fortunately for Ye Rin, Sung Jae has no intention of standing by and watching events unfold. Convinced that she is being treated unfairly, he, along with Dong Hyun, decides to bypass the usual channels and take their case directly to the regiment commander. Their plan, however, is anything but straightforward.

One of the episode’s more amusing sequences revolves around the regiment commander’s beloved dog. Having repeatedly heard him refer to his “daughter,” Sung Jae and Dong Hyun initially assume he was speaking about a child. They prepare chocolate cookies, only to discover that the object of his affection is actually his pet dog, who has recently stopped eating.

The misunderstanding leads to one of the most charming moments of the episode. Using the excuse that they wish to revisit the battalion commander at church, the duo manages to convince the sergeant major of their mission. He helps them get access to the best supplies to prepare something nutritious for his pet dog. And Sung Jae’s focus and dedication in preparing something healthy and appealing for the dog is endearing.

The moment works because it perfectly encapsulates who Sung Jae is as a character. Whether he is cooking for soldiers, officers, or even a reluctant dog, his instinct is always the same. He approaches every task with sincerity and care. There is no hidden agenda, no calculation about what he might gain in return. He simply wants to help. And while he and Dong Hyun have breached protocol, they are fearless, because when your intent is pure, there’s nothing to fear.

His efforts pay off almost immediately. The regiment commander’s dog begins eating again, much to its owner’s delight. More importantly, the successful meal finally gives Sung Jae and Dong Hyun the opportunity they have been seeking. With the commander in a receptive mood, they explain what has happened to Ye Rin and why they believe she has been treated unjustly.

The resolution brings welcome relief. Ye Rin returns, and the outpost rallies around her. Faced with pressure from above, they choose solidarity over self preservation.

Ironically, the person who stands apart from this collective spirit is Hwang Seok Ho. While Sung Jae, Dong Hyun, and the rest of the outpost repeatedly put themselves on the line for one another, Seok Ho continues to prioritize caution over conviction. In an episode filled with examples of loyalty and courage, his silence becomes impossible to ignore. However, the trials at Gangrim are far from over.

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Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.