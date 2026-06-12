Moon Chae Won Drops More Wedding Photos

Actress Moon Chae Won has shared another glimpse of herself in a wedding dress!

On June 11, Moon Chae Won posted several wedding photos on her personal social media account. In the photos, Moon Chae Won is wearing a pure white wedding dress and a veil, exuding a graceful and elegant charm. Her bright smile, which captures the excitement of her upcoming wedding, also draws attention.

Check out her beautiful look as a bride-to-be!

Earlier in April, Moon Chae Won announced her marriage to a non-celebrity groom through a handwritten letter.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Moon Chae Won in her recent film “Heartman: Rock and Love”:

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