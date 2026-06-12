Nam Joo Hyuk’s “The East Palace” Announces Premiere Date With First Poster

Nam Joo Hyuk’s upcoming drama “The East Palace” is gearing up for its premiere!

“The East Palace” follows the story of Gu Cheon (Nam Joo Hyuk), who can traverse the world of ghosts, and Saeng Gang (Roh Yoon Seo), a court lady with the ability to hear ghosts, as they are summoned by the King (Cho Seung Woo) to unearth the cursed palace’s secrets.

The upcoming drama will be helmed by director Choi Jung Gyu of “The Devil Judge” and “Children of Nobody” while written by scriptwriters Kwon So Ra and Seo Jae Won of “Bulgasal: Immortal Souls” and “The Guest.”

The newly released poster depicts Gu Cheon, who steps into a dark pond while tied to a rope. The peach branches tied to his back and the redness in the air create a strange sense of tension, with the copy, “Beyond the boundaries of the Real World into the Spirit Realm,” highlighting the intriguing world to unfold in the drama.

Following his projects in “Start-Up,” “Twenty Five, Twenty One,” and “Vigilante,” Nam Joo Hyuk will transform into Gu Cheon, who travels from the real world and spirit realm. He will be joined by Roh Yoon Seo of “20th Century Girl” and “Crash Course in Romance” as court lady Saeng Gang who can hear ghosts.

“The East Palace” will premiere on July 17 via Netflix. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Nam Joo Hyuk in “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo” on Viki:

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