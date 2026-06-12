Watch: tripleS Takes 2nd Win For 'Baby Flower' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By BOYNEXTDOOR, AHOF, And More

tripleS has won their second music show trophy for “Baby Flower”!

On the June 12 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were TREASURE’s “IF I” and tripleS’s “Baby Flower.” tripleS ultimately took the prize with a total of 7,990 points, marking their very first win on a public broadcast music show.

Congratulations to tripleS! Watch the winner announcement below!

Performers on today’s show included tripleS, BOYNEXTDOOR, AHOF, MEOVV, izna, FIFTY FIFTY, AND2BLE, HEART OF WOMAN, IDID, Samuel, EPEX, Queenz Eye, XODIAC, CrazAngel, EJel, and Mighty Mouth.

Watch the performances below:

tripleS – “Baby Flower” and “Sad Girls Schemin’”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “VIRAL”

AHOF – “Sugar High”

MEOVV – “DDI RO RI”

izna – “METRONOME” and “R.I.P.”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Like a Bubble”

AND2BLE – “Aura”

HEART OF WOMAN – “Lost in Proof”

IDID – “FLY!”

Samuel – “ZIGI-ZIGI-ZIGI”

EPEX – “ECHO”

Queenz Eye – “Y2K”

XODIAC – “Phantom Fire”

CrazAngel – “Picasso”

EJel – “Summer Equation”

Mighty Mouth – “TOK TOK” (feat. DinDin and Soya)

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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