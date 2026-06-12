Watch: “Goblin” Cast Reunites With The Same Chaotic Yet Heartfelt Chemistry In 10th Anniversary Trip Teaser

“’Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ 10th Anniversary Trip” has unveiled a new teaser and posters!

“’Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ 10th Anniversary Trip” is a special program created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the hit drama “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God,” also known as “Goblin,” which became a global phenomenon. Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, and Yoo In Na travel to Gangneung to revisit unforgettable filming locations, share behind-the-scenes stories, and reflect on the lasting impact of the drama.

The posters capture the four stars reunited on the shores of Jumunjin Beach in Gangneung. Standing at the very location where Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) and Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun) first met in the drama, Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, Lee Dong Wook, and Yoo In Na smile brightly as they recreate the excitement and nostalgia of a decade ago.

Fans can also spot meaningful props that recall some of the drama’s most iconic scenes, including a bouquet of buckwheat flowers, a red scarf, and a cake with candles.

The new video captures the four stars’ deep affection for the drama that became a defining work in their careers. Reflecting on the series, Gong Yoo shared, “‘Goblin’ was the greatest winter of my life.” Yoo In Na recalled, “No matter how much time passes, it feels like I’m instantly transported back to that time, as if those memories were pinned in place.”

As the four actors head to Jumunjin, one of the drama’s most famous filming locations, they showcase the same chemistry that fans fell in love with a decade ago. Laughing together, they remark, “Even if we don’t see each other for a while, it always feels the same,” and “It feels like we just wrapped up filming the final scene yesterday.”

Their playful banter is the highlight of the show. Ahead of the trip, Kim Go Eun jokingly predicts that it will be “complete chaos.” At the actual trip, Kim Go Eun and Yoo In Na keep the atmosphere lively by teasing their older co-stars, while Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook struggle to keep up, showcasing an adorable side of their friendship rarely seen elsewhere.

The teaser ends with Gong Yoo visibly moved and Kim Go Eun shedding tears, raising anticipation for the touching stories they will share. Kim Go Eun reflects on their bond, saying, “I think we truly had great teamwork. We were able to endure because we had each other.” Yoo In Na also grows emotional as she tells Gong Yoo, “I think you’re the Goblin for all of us.”

Watch the teaser below:

“’Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’ 10th Anniversary Trip” premieres on July 4 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Watch “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” on Viki:

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