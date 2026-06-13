'Colony' Surpasses 5 Million Moviegoers Faster Than 2025's Biggest Box Office Hit

“Colony” continues its reign at No. 1 at the Korean box office!

On the morning of June 13 KST, the Korean Film Council announced that “Colony” had officially reached a total of 5,007,673 moviegoers. The film was first released on May 21, meaning that it took less than 24 days to hit the 5 million mark.

Notably, “Colony” reached the milestone two days faster than last year’s “My Daughter Is a Zombie,” which was Korea’s biggest box office hit of 2025.

“Colony” is only the second film released in 2026 to surpass 5 million moviegoers, following the record-breaking hit “The King’s Warden.”

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” is a zombie film about survivors trapped in a building that has been blockaded due to a rapidly mutating virus as they face the ever-growing threat of the infected, who evolve in unpredictable ways. The star-studded cast includes Jun Ji Hyun, Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hyun Been, Kim Shin Rok, Koo Kyo Hwan, and Go Soo.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Colony”!

Watch Ji Chang Wook in his new variety show “Kumusta” on Viki below:

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Or check out “My Daughter Is a Zombie” below:

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