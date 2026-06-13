June Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from May 14 to June 14.

IVE maintained their position at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 6,025,982, marking a 29.21 percent increase in their score since May.

High-ranking phrases in IVE’s keyword analysis included “LUCID DREAM,” “Jang Won Young,” and “world tour,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “lovely,” “extend,” and “record.” The group’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.59 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK remained unmoving at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,651,105, marking a 43.28 percent rise in their score since last month.

ILLIT also held onto their spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 3,830,314, marking a 14.30 percent increase in their score since May.

aespa jumped to fourth place after seeing an 18.08 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their score to 3,177,356 for June.

Finally, TWICE rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,812,048, marking a 3.44 percent increase in their score since May.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!