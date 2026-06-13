June Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

June Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jun 13, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for girl groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various girl groups, using big data collected from May 14 to June 14.

IVE maintained their position at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 6,025,982, marking a 29.21 percent increase in their score since May.

High-ranking phrases in IVE’s keyword analysis included “LUCID DREAM,” “Jang Won Young,” and “world tour,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “lovely,” “extend,” and “record.” The group’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.59 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK remained unmoving at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,651,105, marking a 43.28 percent rise in their score since last month.

ILLIT also held onto their spot at third place with a brand reputation index of 3,830,314, marking a 14.30 percent increase in their score since May.

aespa jumped to fourth place after seeing an 18.08 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their score to 3,177,356 for June.

Finally, TWICE rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,812,048, marking a 3.44 percent increase in their score since May.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. IVE
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. ILLIT
  4. aespa
  5. TWICE
  6. RESCENE
  7. Red Velvet
  8. LE SSERAFIM
  9. KiiiKiii
  10. OH MY GIRL
  11. ITZY
  12. BABYMONSTER
  13. MAMAMOO
  14. NMIXX
  15. Hearts2Hearts
  16. H1-KEY
  17. Apink
  18. fromis_9
  19. STAYC
  20. FIFTY FIFTY
  21. tripleS
  22. Kep1er
  23. i-dle
  24. WJSN
  25. Girls’ Generation
  26. UNCHILD
  27. KISS OF LIFE
  28. KATSEYE
  29. HEART OF WOMAN
  30. SAY MY NAME

aespa
Apink
BABYMONSTER
BLACKPINK
FIFTY FIFTY
fromis_9
Girls' Generation
H1-KEY
HEART OF WOMAN
Hearts2Hearts
i-dle
ILLIT
ITZY
IVE
KATSEYE
Kep1er
KiiiKiii
KISS OF LIFE
LE SSERAFIM
MAMAMOO
NMIXX
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
RESCENE
STAYC
tripleS
TWICE
UNCHILD
WJSN

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