Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, June Week 2

A new song has debuted at the top this week! aespa’s “LEMONADE” enters our chart at No. 1. Congratulations to aespa!

“LEMONADE” is the title song from aespa’s second full album of the same name. It is an electronic dance song based on the saying “If life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” hinting at a new era of aespa’s worldbuilding and sharing that no matter what struggles they face, they will turn it into an opportunity.

Last week’s No. 1 song, CORTIS’s “REDRED,” drops to No. 2 this week. Also falling one spot to No. 3 is ILLIT’s “It’s Me.”

One other song has debuted in the top 10 this week. RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” enters our chart for the third time, debuting at No. 8 this time. One of the two title tracks from RESCENE’s first mini album “SCENEDROME,” “LOVE ATTACK” has been rising dramatically on charts following the viral popularity of member Woni’s YouTube channel.

Singles Music Chart - June 2026, Week 2 1 (new) LEMONADE Album: LEMONADE Artist/Band: aespa Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva Lyrics: Ellie Suh Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

2 (-1) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 1 Previous rank 7 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

3 (-1) It’s Me Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (+1) Suddenly Album: : LOOP I.O.I : LOOP Artist/Band: I.O.I Music: VVN, KUSH, IDO Lyrics: Jeon Somi, VVN Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 3 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

5 (-1) BOOMPALA Album: PUREFLOW pt.1 Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM Music: Bridges, Romero, Ruiz, Tranter, SCORE, Megatone, Bang Si Hyuk, JBACH, Cannata, Polenghi, Meshorer, Sharrieff Lyrics: Bridges, Romero, Ruiz, Tranter, SCORE, Megatone, Bang Si Hyuk, JBACH, Cannata, Polenghi, Meshorer, Sharrieff Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 4 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

6 (+1) RUDE! Album: RUDE! Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 14 Number of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

7 (-4) Heavy Serenade Album: Heavy Serenade Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: ESUM, Ayushy, Awrii, Anes, Glenmark, SEORA, SSo Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

8 (new) LOVE ATTACK Album: SCENEDROME Artist/Band: RESCENE Music: Wilhelmina, Jonasson, Landell, The Muze Lyrics: Bang Hye Hyun, The Muze Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 8 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

9 (-1) Catch Catch Album: LOVE CATCHER Artist/Band: Yena Music: NATHAN, Roar, Myrhee, Coll' 8va, SKINNER BOX, JINLI, Youra Lyrics: Seo Jeong A, NATHAN Genres: Dance Chart Info 8 Previous rank 12 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

10 (-1) Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart Album: FLOWERING Artist/Band: AKMU Music: Lee Chanhyuk Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk Genres: Rock Chart Info 9 Previous rank 8 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (+1) BANG BANG IVE 12 (new) DDI RO RI MEOVV 13 (-3) 404 (New Era) KiiiKiii 14 (-1) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 15 (new) IF I TREASURE 16 (-2) SWIM BTS 17 (-6) 춤 (CHOOM) BABYMONSTER 18 (-1) Good Goodbye Hwasa 19 (new) Baby Flower tripleS 20 (+4) SERVE XLOV 21 (-6) Curious AND2BLE 22 (-4) Drowning WOODZ 23 (-7) LIVE FAST DIE SLOW Taeyang 24 (new) Like a Bubble FIFTY FIFTY 25 (-4) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 26 (-7) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo 27 (-4) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk 28 (new) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK 29 (-9) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden 30 (-3) Love Love Love Epik High 31 (-6) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN 32 (new) Atmos SHINee 33 (-2) Motto ITZY 34 (-6) 널 따라가 (You, You) TWS 35 (new) Smile Boy Roy Kim 36 (+1) Flashback N.Flying 37 (new) GRAVITY Junsu 38 (+4) WORK Billlie 39 (-3) TOP 5 ZEROBASEONE 40 (+1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 41 (-3) BUMPA BIBI 42 (-3) toxic till the end Rosé 43 (-3) 나를 잃지 않는 방법 (Lost in Proof) HEART OF WOMAN 44 (-1) 4SHO 4SHO Jay Park, LNGSHOT 45 (-12) 아크라포빅 (Akrapovic) hamo 46 (–) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 47 (-21) ICARUS ONEWE 48 (-4) 비행기 (Airplane (feat. Chuu)) Hanhae, Moon Se Yoon 49 (-14) OMG! ALPHA DRIVE ONE 50 (-1) FLY! IDID





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%