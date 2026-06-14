Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, June Week 2
A new song has debuted at the top this week! aespa’s “LEMONADE” enters our chart at No. 1. Congratulations to aespa!
“LEMONADE” is the title song from aespa’s second full album of the same name. It is an electronic dance song based on the saying “If life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” hinting at a new era of aespa’s worldbuilding and sharing that no matter what struggles they face, they will turn it into an opportunity.
Last week’s No. 1 song, CORTIS’s “REDRED,” drops to No. 2 this week. Also falling one spot to No. 3 is ILLIT’s “It’s Me.”
One other song has debuted in the top 10 this week. RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” enters our chart for the third time, debuting at No. 8 this time. One of the two title tracks from RESCENE’s first mini album “SCENEDROME,” “LOVE ATTACK” has been rising dramatically on charts following the viral popularity of member Woni’s YouTube channel.
-
1 (new) LEMONADE
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (-1) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 7 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (-1) It’s Me
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (+1) Suddenly
- Chart Info
- 5 Previous rank
- 3 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
5 (-1) BOOMPALA
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
6 (+1) RUDE!
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 14 Number of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
7 (-4) Heavy Serenade
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
8 (new) LOVE ATTACK
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 8 Peak on chart
-
9 (-1) Catch Catch
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 12 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
10 (-1) Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart
- Chart Info
- 9 Previous rank
- 8 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (+1)
|BANG BANG
|IVE
|12 (new)
|DDI RO RI
|MEOVV
|13 (-3)
|404 (New Era)
|KiiiKiii
|14 (-1)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|15 (new)
|IF I
|TREASURE
|16 (-2)
|SWIM
|BTS
|17 (-6)
|춤 (CHOOM)
|BABYMONSTER
|18 (-1)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|19 (new)
|Baby Flower
|tripleS
|20 (+4)
|SERVE
|XLOV
|21 (-6)
|Curious
|AND2BLE
|22 (-4)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|23 (-7)
|LIVE FAST DIE SLOW
|Taeyang
|24 (new)
|Like a Bubble
|FIFTY FIFTY
|25 (-4)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|26 (-7)
|Popcorn
|Doh Kyung Soo
|27 (-4)
|멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love)
|Lee Chanhyuk
|28 (new)
|뛰어 (JUMP)
|BLACKPINK
|29 (-9)
|그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world)
|Car, the garden
|30 (-3)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|31 (-6)
|FLYING HIGH WITH U
|VINXEN
|32 (new)
|Atmos
|SHINee
|33 (-2)
|Motto
|ITZY
|34 (-6)
|널 따라가 (You, You)
|TWS
|35 (new)
|Smile Boy
|Roy Kim
|36 (+1)
|Flashback
|N.Flying
|37 (new)
|GRAVITY
|Junsu
|38 (+4)
|WORK
|Billlie
|39 (-3)
|TOP 5
|ZEROBASEONE
|40 (+1)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|41 (-3)
|BUMPA
|BIBI
|42 (-3)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|43 (-3)
|나를 잃지 않는 방법 (Lost in Proof)
|HEART OF WOMAN
|44 (-1)
|4SHO 4SHO
|Jay Park, LNGSHOT
|45 (-12)
|아크라포빅 (Akrapovic)
|hamo
|46 (–)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|47 (-21)
|ICARUS
|ONEWE
|48 (-4)
|비행기 (Airplane (feat. Chuu))
|Hanhae, Moon Se Yoon
|49 (-14)
|OMG!
|ALPHA DRIVE ONE
|50 (-1)
|FLY!
|IDID
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%