Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, June Week 2

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, June Week 2

Music
Jun 14, 2026
by edward1849

A new song has debuted at the top this week! aespa’s “LEMONADE” enters our chart at No. 1. Congratulations to aespa!

“LEMONADE” is the title song from aespa’s second full album of the same name. It is an electronic dance song based on the saying “If life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” hinting at a new era of aespa’s worldbuilding and sharing that no matter what struggles they face, they will turn it into an opportunity.

Last week’s No. 1 song, CORTIS’s “REDRED,” drops to No. 2 this week. Also falling one spot to No. 3 is ILLIT’s “It’s Me.”

One other song has debuted in the top 10 this week. RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” enters our chart for the third time, debuting at No. 8 this time. One of the two title tracks from RESCENE’s first mini album “SCENEDROME,” “LOVE ATTACK” has been rising dramatically on charts following the viral popularity of member Woni’s YouTube channel.

Singles Music Chart - June 2026, Week 2
  • 1 (new) LEMONADE
    Image of LEMONADE
    Album: LEMONADE
    Artist/Band: aespa
    • Music: Jankel, Shaw, Upsahl, Villanueva
    • Lyrics: Ellie Suh
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (-1) REDRED
    Image of REDRED
    Album: GREENGREEN
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    • Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 7 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 3 (-1) It’s Me
    Image of It’s Me
    Album: MAMIHLAPINATAPAI
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    • Lyrics: Brady, Roman, Sorana, Rollo, The Deep, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (+1) Suddenly
    Image of Suddenly
    Album: I.O.I : LOOP
    Artist/Band: I.O.I
    • Music: VVN, KUSH, IDO
    • Lyrics: Jeon Somi, VVN
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 3 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (-1) BOOMPALA
    Image of BOOMPALA
    Album: PUREFLOW pt.1
    Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM
    • Music: Bridges, Romero, Ruiz, Tranter, SCORE, Megatone, Bang Si Hyuk, JBACH, Cannata, Polenghi, Meshorer, Sharrieff
    • Lyrics: Bridges, Romero, Ruiz, Tranter, SCORE, Megatone, Bang Si Hyuk, JBACH, Cannata, Polenghi, Meshorer, Sharrieff
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 4 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (+1) RUDE!
    Image of RUDE!
    Album: RUDE!
    Artist/Band: Hearts2Hearts
    • Music: Thott, Rose, Karimi
    • Lyrics: Park Tae Won, danke, Lee Hyung Suk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 14 Number of week on chart
       
    • 2 Peak on chart
       
  • 7 (-4) Heavy Serenade
    Image of Heavy Serenade
    Album: Heavy Serenade
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: ESUM, Ayushy, Awrii, Anes, Glenmark, SEORA, SSo
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (new) LOVE ATTACK
    Image of LOVE ATTACK
    Album: SCENEDROME
    Artist/Band: RESCENE
    • Music: Wilhelmina, Jonasson, Landell, The Muze
    • Lyrics: Bang Hye Hyun, The Muze
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 8 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (-1) Catch Catch
    Image of Catch Catch
    Album: LOVE CATCHER
    Artist/Band: Yena
    • Music: NATHAN, Roar, Myrhee, Coll' 8va, SKINNER BOX, JINLI, Youra
    • Lyrics: Seo Jeong A, NATHAN
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 12 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 10 (-1) Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart
    Image of Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart
    Album: FLOWERING
    Artist/Band: AKMU
    • Music: Lee Chanhyuk
    • Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 9 Previous rank
       
    • 8 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (+1) BANG BANG IVE
12 (new) DDI RO RI MEOVV
13 (-3) 404 (New Era) KiiiKiii
14 (-1) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
15 (new) IF I TREASURE
16 (-2) SWIM BTS
17 (-6) 춤 (CHOOM) BABYMONSTER
18 (-1) Good Goodbye Hwasa
19 (new) Baby Flower tripleS
20 (+4) SERVE XLOV
21 (-6) Curious AND2BLE
22 (-4) Drowning WOODZ
23 (-7) LIVE FAST DIE SLOW Taeyang
24 (new) Like a Bubble FIFTY FIFTY
25 (-4) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
26 (-7) Popcorn Doh Kyung Soo
27 (-4) 멸종위기사랑 (Endangered Love) Lee Chanhyuk
28 (new) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK
29 (-9) 그대 작은 나의 세상이 되어 (My whole world) Car, the garden
30 (-3) Love Love Love Epik High
31 (-6) FLYING HIGH WITH U VINXEN
32 (new) Atmos SHINee
33 (-2) Motto ITZY
34 (-6) 널 따라가 (You, You) TWS
35 (new) Smile Boy Roy Kim
36 (+1) Flashback N.Flying
37 (new) GRAVITY Junsu
38 (+4) WORK Billlie
39 (-3) TOP 5 ZEROBASEONE
40 (+1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
41 (-3) BUMPA BIBI
42 (-3) toxic till the end Rosé
43 (-3) 나를 잃지 않는 방법 (Lost in Proof) HEART OF WOMAN
44 (-1) 4SHO 4SHO Jay Park, LNGSHOT
45 (-12) 아크라포빅 (Akrapovic) hamo
46 (–) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
47 (-21) ICARUS ONEWE
48 (-4) 비행기 (Airplane (feat. Chuu)) Hanhae, Moon Se Yoon
49 (-14) OMG! ALPHA DRIVE ONE
50 (-1) FLY! IDID


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

aespa
AKMU
CORTIS
Hearts2Hearts
I.O.I
ILLIT
LE SSERAFIM
NMIXX
RESCENE
Soompi Spotlight
Weekly Music Chart 2026
Yena

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