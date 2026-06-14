Watch: BOYNEXTDOOR's Moves Are 'VIRAL' In New Dance Practice Video

BOYNEXTDOOR has revealed a closer look at the fast-paced choreography for their latest “VIRAL” hit!

On June 14, BOYNEXTDOOR released the official dance practice video for “VIRAL,” the title track of their new full-length album “HOME.”

The new video offers a full view of all six members’ powerful dance moves throughout the song, along with their impressive synchronization and the various formations they create as they dance together.

Check out BOYNEXTDOOR’s dance practice video for “VIRAL” below!