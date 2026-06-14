'My Royal Nemesis' And 'Teach You A Lesson' Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

“My Royal Nemesis” and “Teach You a Lesson” dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the third consecutive week, SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “My Royal Nemesis” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its cast claimed three of the top six spots on this week’s list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members: Lim Ji Yeon came in at No. 2, Heo Nam Jun at No. 3, and Jang Seung Jo at No. 6.

No. 1 on the actor list went to Kim Moo Yul, the star of Netflix’s “Teach You a Lesson,” which debuted at No. 1 on this week’s drama list. The cast of “Teach You a Lesson” claimed four of the top 10 spots on this week’s actor list, which Jin Ki Joo entered at No. 6, Lee Sung Min at No. 8, and Block B’s P.O at No. 9.

tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” stayed strong at No. 3 on the drama list, while stars Park Ji Hoon and Lee Sang Yi ranked No. 4 and No. 10 respectively on the actor list.

JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” jumped to No. 4 on this week’s drama list, with star Lee Jun Young rising to No. 7 on the actor list.

ENA’s new rom-com “Doctor on the Edge” entered the drama list at No. 5 this week, while Coupang Play’s “Absolute Value of Romance” debuted at No. 10.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

SBS “My Royal Nemesis” Netflix “Teach You a Lesson” tvN “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” JTBC “Reborn Rookie” ENA “Doctor on the Edge” Netflix “The WONDERfools” MBC “Fifties Professionals” tvN “Yumi’s Cells 3” KBS2 “Recipe for Love” Coupang Play “Absolute Value of Romance”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Kim Moo Yul (“Teach You a Lesson”) Lim Ji Yeon (“My Royal Nemesis”) Heo Nam Jun (“My Royal Nemesis”) Park Ji Hoon (“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”) Jin Ki Joo (“Teach You a Lesson”) Jang Seung Jo (“My Royal Nemesis”) Lee Jun Young (“Reborn Rookie”) Lee Sung Min (“Teach You a Lesson”) P.O (“Teach You a Lesson”) Lee Sang Yi (“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”)

Watch full episodes of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or catch up on “Reborn Rookie” here:

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And “Fifties Professionals” below!

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