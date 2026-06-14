BTS's 'SWIM' Climbs Back Up Into Top 50 Of Billboard Hot 100

BTS’s latest hit continues its upward trend on Billboard’s Hot 100!

This week, BTS’s title track “SWIM” returned to the top 50 of the Hot 100, marking its second week in a row climbing back up the chart. In its 11th week on the Hot 100, which ranks the most popular songs in the United States, “SWIM” jumped to No. 41.

“SWIM” also stayed strong at No. 2 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 5 on the Global 200 in its 11th week on both charts.

Additionally, “SWIM” held steady at No. 13 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States. On the Radio Songs chart, which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all genres, “SWIM” came in at No. 28.

Meanwhile, BTS’s album “ARIRANG” took No. 11 on this week’s Billboard 200, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. “ARIRANG” also ranked No. 8 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the eighth best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Finally, BTS made Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 22, marking their 353rd overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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