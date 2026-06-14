Watch: fromis_9, RESCENE, Brown Eyed Girls, And Baby DONT Cry Members Come Together In 'Knowing Bros' Preview

Get ready for a fun episode of JTBC’s “Knowing Bros” (“Ask Us Anything”) with guests from four different girl groups!

The popular variety show has revealed a sneak peek of next week’s episode, which will feature Brown Eyed Girls’ Narsha and JeA, fromis_9’s Lee Chaeyoung and Baek Jiheon, RESCENE’s Woni and Minami, along with Baby DONT Cry’s Yihyun and Beni, as guests.

After the guests introduce themselves in pairs by dancing to their respective songs, Narsha playfully points out the generation gap between Brown Eyed Girls and the younger groups by saying, “I see that [idols] these days keep jumping throughout [their choreography].”

Next, Woni and Minami give their viral “Yaho” meme a “Knowing Bros” twist, with Narsha, JeA, and Kang Ho Dong attempting to imitate them. Meanwhile, Baek Jiheon shares that it’s been her dream since childhood to meet Kang Ho Dong and excitedly gives him a high five before exclaiming in surprise, “You’re really strong.”

The fromis_9 members also joke about the difference between the vibes Baek Jiheon and Lee Chaeyoung initially give off, suggesting that Baek Jiheon looks like the ideal daughter-in-law while Lee Chaeyoung looks like someone whose boyfriends’ moms might oppose them marrying.

Yihyun and Beni impress the “Knowing Bros” cast with displays of random talents, while Minami shows off her Korean language skills by quickly reciting tongue-twisters. Later, after facing off in various games, all of the idols come together for a joint dance performance.

Check out the full preview below!

The next episode of “Knowing Bros” will air on June 20 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, you can watch full episodes of “Knowing Bros” with subtitles on Viki below:

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