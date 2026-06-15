SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi Funds New Classrooms For Children With Heartfelt Donation

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi has extended support for children’s education!

On June 15, The Community Chest of Korea announced that a public school classroom construction project in Zambia funded by Hoshi’s donation has been completed, creating a new learning environment for about 250 local children. The project was carried out using 100 million won (approximately $66,102) donated by Hoshi last year through the Gyeonggi Northern branch of the Community Chest of Korea.

The school serves about 250 children from kindergarten through seventh grade but previously had only two classrooms, forcing multiple grades to share space in poor conditions. With the new support, five classrooms and restroom facilities were built, existing facilities were renovated, and students now learn in a more spacious and improved environment.

Beyond the school project, support was also provided to a child welfare facility in Kitwe, a city in northern Zambia. The assistance included repairs to aging buildings and electrical work to improve living conditions for children.

Hoshi said, “I joined this effort hoping children could learn and grow in a better environment. I am very happy thinking about the children who will build their dreams in these new classrooms, and I want to continue supporting places in need.”

Since joining the Community Chest of Korea’s Honor Society in 2021, Hoshi has consistently made donations to various causes. His recent contributions include funding a national orphanage school in Laos in 2024 and supporting South Korean soldiers as well as donating to his alma mater and hometown students.

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