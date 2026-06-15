Namkoong Min And Lee Seol's Sweet College Romance Contrasts Sharply With Their Present-Day Relationship In “The Husband”

KBS2’s upcoming drama “The Husband” has unveiled new stills featuring Namkoong Min and Lee Seol.

“The Husband” is a romance thriller that follows a man who becomes entangled in a desperate fight against a ruthless criminal in order to rescue his wife, who is kidnapped just before their divorce.

Namkoong Min plays Kang Tae Joo, a neurosurgeon and director of We Are Together Hospital. Kang Tae Joo decides to divorce his wife amid a troubled marriage, only for her to be kidnapped the next day.

Lee Seol plays Go Se Yoon, Kang Tae Joo’s wife and the chairwoman of We Are Together Hospital, who is suddenly abducted by Noh Man Hee (Kim Dae Myeung) the day after her husband brings up divorce.

In stark contrast to their current cold and distant relationship, the newly released stills capture the couple during their university days, when they felt excitement and affection for one another. From the moment they first exchange glances in the library to sitting side by side in front of a vending machine chatting and sharing an umbrella on a rainy day, the images showcase the innocent moments of a young couple in love, drawing attention.

Kang Tae Joo and Go Se Yoon convey deep affection simply through the way they look at each other, showcasing warmth that contrasts sharply with their current tense relationship. The images raise curiosity about why a love that began as if by fate eventually headed toward tragedy.

Namkoong Min perfectly portrays the excitement and innocence of a young man in love, while Lee Seol naturally expresses Go Se Yoon’s emotions through her bright and lovable charm. The two actors convincingly capture the emotional gap between the characters’ past and present selves, further enriching the drama’s narrative.

The production team commented, “These scenes are a key part of the story, showing how Kang Tae Joo and Go Se Yoon chose each other and how passionately they loved one another. They will create a striking contrast with the state of their relationship just before the wife’s kidnapping and further enhance viewers’ immersion.”

They continued, “‘The Husband’ blends romance—filled with love, pain, and regret—into the crime thriller genre,” adding, “Memories of their happy days will make the developments following the kidnapping even more intense.”

“The Husband” is set to premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Namkoong Min in “My Dearest” on Viki:

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Also check out Lee Seol’s drama “Between Him and Her” below:

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