Red Velvet Announces 2026 Fan-Con “A Day In Red & Velvet” Following August Comeback News

Following the announcement of their long-awaited August comeback, Red Velvet has unveiled plans for a fan-con to celebrate with fans!

On June 15, the group revealed a poster announcing the schedule for “2026 Red Velvet FAN-CON ‘A Day in Red & Velvet.’”

The fan-con will take place at Korea University’s Hwajeong Tiger Dome on August 1 at 6 p.m. KST and August 2 at 4 p.m. KST.

Notably, the first day of the event falls on August 1, the anniversary of Red Velvet’s debut, making it an especially meaningful occasion as the group celebrates its 12th debut anniversary alongside fans.

Tickets will be available through Melon Ticket. The Korean fan club presale will begin on June 18 at 8 p.m. KST, followed by the global fan club presale on June 22 at 8 p.m. KST. General ticket sales will open on June 23 at 8 p.m. KST.

Are you excited for Red Velvet’s comeback and upcoming fan-con?

In the meantime, watch Joy in her drama “The One and Only” below:

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And Yeri (Kim Ye Rim) in “BITCH X RICH 2” on Viki:

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