TXT's Yeonjun Announces Release Date For Solo Comeback Album 'NO LABELS: PART 02'

Yeonjun’s solo comeback date has been revealed!

On June 16, TXT’s agency share the following statement:

Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

Yeonjun’s 2nd Mini Album, “NO LABELS: PART 02,” will be released on Friday, July 10.

“NO LABELS: PART 02” is an album that completes Yeonjun’s debut as a solo artist. It vividly showcases his distinctive colors as well as the endless possibilities that they open.

The album will be available for pre-order starting Tuesday, June 16. Additional details about the album will be provided in a separate notice on TOMORROW X TOGETHER Weverse.

Pre-Order Period: From 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2026 (KST)

Release Date: 1 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2026 (KST)

We look forward to your love and support.

Thank you.