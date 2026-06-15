TXT's Yeonjun Announces Release Date For Solo Comeback Album "NO LABELS: PART 02"
Yeonjun’s solo comeback date has been revealed!
On June 16, TXT’s agency share the following statement:
Hello.
This is BIGHIT MUSIC.
Yeonjun’s 2nd Mini Album, “NO LABELS: PART 02,” will be released on Friday, July 10.
“NO LABELS: PART 02” is an album that completes Yeonjun’s debut as a solo artist. It vividly showcases his distinctive colors as well as the endless possibilities that they open.
The album will be available for pre-order starting Tuesday, June 16. Additional details about the album will be provided in a separate notice on TOMORROW X TOGETHER Weverse.
Pre-Order Period: From 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2026 (KST)
Release Date: 1 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2026 (KST)
We look forward to your love and support.
Thank you.
Stay tuned for teasers!
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