Watch: Ha Seok Jin, EXID’s Hani, And More Impress At Script Reading For New Drama 'Love On The Menu'

The upcoming drama “Love on the Menu” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“Love on the Menu” is a family romance drama that follows two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect while navigating family responsibilities, old wounds, and life’s hardships, they begin a journey toward healing, growth, and a second chance at love.

The script reading brought together director Hong Seok Gu, writer Lee Kyung Hee, and the cast, including Ha Seok Jin, EXID’s Hani, Park You Na, Bae Jung Nam, Kwon Hae Hyo, Yoon Yoo Sun, Ryu Seung Soo, Jin Kyung, Min Jin Woong, Lee Joo Yeon, Bae Youn Kyu, and Jung Bo Min.

Ha Seok Jin, who plays Kim Moo Jin, a man who gave up everything for love, portrays a character who moves between a prickly exterior and a tender heart. He shaped a multi-dimensional role by balancing Kim Moo Jin’s straightforward romance with Han Gyu Rim and the complex emotions of a man marked by the past eight years.

Hani plays Han Gyu Rim, a woman who gave up love for her family. She brought a distinct approach to the role, portraying both Gyu Rim’s resilience in enduring hardship for her family and the exhaustion and pain beneath the surface, maintaining a strong sense of immersion throughout.

The chemistry between the two actors blended youthful charm with longing, raising expectations for how their romance will unfold.

Park You Na plays Han Gyu Young, Han Gyu Rim’s younger sister born just a year apart from her. She delivered a steady performance that captured both the character’s selfish side and devotion to her family. In every exchange between the sisters, she showed natural chemistry.

Bae Jung Nam, who plays Jo Heung Sik, Gyu Rim’s male friend, added weight to the story through a slice-of-life performance that highlighted his approachable presence. He portrayed the many sides of a friend who stays by someone’s side.

Veteran actors Kwon Hae Hyo, Yoon Yoo Sun, Ryu Seung Soo, and Jin Kyung led the tone with seasoned chemistry in scenes where humor and seriousness intersected. They stood out in moments that showed the highs and lows of relationships.

In addition, younger actors Min Jin Woong, Lee Joo Yeon, Bae Youn Kyu, and Jung Bo Min added energy, rounding out a diverse ensemble cast.

After the reading concluded, the actors shared their thoughts on the project and their characters. Ha Seok Jin said, “Kim Moo Jin has a cold personality, but he is a charming figure who is more sincere about love than anyone else.”

He added, “After hearing each other’s voices and syncing our performances in person, it felt like the story in the script came alive in reality. There are many interesting stories, so please look forward to it.”

Hani said of her character, “This is a character where you feel comforted by and want to root for just by watching her. I hope viewers will watch as Gyu Rim gradually grows throughout the story.”

She added, “It was fascinating and exciting to see characters that only existed in my imagination standing right in front of me. I hope viewers will laugh and cry along with them and feel warmed in their hearts.”

Watch a behind-the-scenes video from the script reading below!

“Love on the Menu” will premiere in July as the follow-up to “Recipe for Love.” Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Ha Seok Jin in “To My Beloved Thief” below:

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And watch Hani in “Hit the Spot” on Viki:

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