AHOF Announces Summer Comeback Date

AHOF is gearing up for a comeback!

On June 16, AHOF’s agency F&F Entertainment shared, “AHOF will release their third mini album on July 8, making a comeback after eight months.”

The upcoming album is AHOF’s first comeback in approximately eight months since the release of their second mini album “The Passage” in November. Earlier on June 12, AHOF released their pre-release single “Sugar High.”

Currently, AHOF is partaking in their first tour “THE FIRST SPARK.” Are you excited for AHOF’s return? Stay tuned for updates!

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