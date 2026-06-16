'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier' Maintains Strong Ratings Ahead Of Finale

With only one episode remaining, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” continues to garner strong ratings!

According to Nielsen Korea, the second to last episode of tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 7.1 percent. This is a 0.2 percent decrease from its previous episode’s rating of 7.3 percent.

Meanwhile, episode 5 of ENA’s “Doctor on the Edge” earned an average nationwide rating of 5.0 percent, also seeing a 0.2 percent dip from its previous episode’s rating of 5.2 percent.

Watch full episodes of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

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