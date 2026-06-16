AB6IX’s Park Woo Jin Signs With New Agency + Drops New Profile Photos

AB6IX’s Park Woo Jin has joined a new agency!

On June 16, PARA MUSIC announced that it has signed an exclusive contract with Park Woo Jin.

PARA MUSIC is a record label and entertainment company composed of veteran executives with many years of hands-on experience in the K-pop industry. The company is home to the group YOUNITE.

This exclusive contract underscores Park Woo Jin’s strong sense of loyalty, as he chose PARA MUSIC based on trust built over years of working closely with longtime staff members. As a result, he is expected to further develop his distinct musical identity within a familiar and stable system.

Along with the news, PARA MUSIC unveiled new profile images of Park Woo Jin. Check out the profile images below!

Park Woo Jin first rose to prominence through Mnet’s “Produce 101” Season 2 in 2017, where he debuted as a member of Wanna One. He went on to debut with AB6IX in 2019 as the main dancer and main rapper, before the group recently announced a hiatus from group activities.

Wishing Park Woo Jin the best in his next chapter!

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