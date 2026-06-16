CLC’s Kwon Eunbin Personally Announces Retirement

CLC’s Kwon Eunbin is concluding her entertainment career to begin a new chapter in her life.

On June 16, Kwon Eunbin personally announced her retirement from the entertainment industry by posting a long message on her social media account.

Read her full post below:

Hello, this is Kwon Eunbin.

I am sorry for causing concern to many people due to the unexpected news articles recently. I felt it was my duty to personally inform everyone who has supported me of my current situation and my decision, which is why I am writing this.

Throughout my approximately 10 years of activities in the entertainment industry, I was happy in every moment thanks to the undeserved love and support from fans, and I am sincerely grateful for that. During my long career, which began in my teens, I naturally found myself thinking more and more about my past, present, and future as time passed. After long deliberation, I have decided to live a life as a non-celebrity.

Looking back on the past, I realized that I spent most of my time suffering from feelings of emptiness and anxiety about the present and future rather than having affection and love for my work. Instead of making an effort to overcome those negative emotions and grow, I spent a regrettable amount of time trying to avoid and resolve them.

I was wasting my precious time on meaningless hours that were of no benefit to me and on human relationships that were nothing more than empty shells with no substance to be found.

I felt a great sense of regret for my foolish past self and the time I spent, and I have now decided to leave all those negative times and emotions behind and spend my time pursuing a better and happier future.

These days, I am spending time filled with newer and happier emotions than ever before. I apologize for not being able to reply individually to everyone who reached out with sincere support and concern, but I will not be accepting any personal messages or questions from now on, and I will cherish only the grateful hearts you have sent me.

I plan to conclude all entertainment activities after CLC’s previously scheduled group activities overseas. I sincerely thank you for all the support you have shown me, and I wish everyone happiness.

Thank you.