Byeon Woo Seok Reveals Official Light Stick

Byeon Woo Seok will be releasing a new light stick!

On June 16, VARO Entertainment dropped a poster unveiling the design for Byeon Woo Seok’s official light stick. Along with his initials, the light stick also features a mailbox with a button shaped like an envelope as his official fan club name is Woo Che Tong (meaning “mailbox” in Korean).

Check out the design below!

Previously, Byeon Woo Seok announced the dates and cities for his 2026 Asia fan meeting “The Secret Library,” which will kick off in Seoul on July 4 and 5 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium.

Watch Byeon Woo Seok’s hit drama “Lovely Runner” with subtitles on Viki:

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