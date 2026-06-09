Update: SEVENTEEN's New Unit V8 Drops Tracklist Poster For First Mini Album 'V8'

Updated June 16 KST:

SEVENTEEN’s new unit V8 has unveiled a new tracklist poster for their debut mini album “V8”!

Updated June 11 KST:

SEVENTEEN’s new unit V8 has unveiled a new teaser video and concept photos for their upcoming mini album “V8”!

Updated June 9 KST:

SEVENTEEN’s new unit V8 has shared a sneak peek teaser video of their upcoming debut!

Original Article:

Get ready for SEVENTEEN’s newest unit V8!

On June 8, V8—a new unit consisting of SEVENTEEN’s Vernon and The8—unveiled a teaser for their first mini album “V8.”

The unit name “V8” combines the “V” from Vernon and the “8” from The8. Much like a powerful V8 engine that generates intense acceleration, the unit represents the duo’s unstoppable drive powered by their unique artistic energy.

Previously, PLEDIS Entertainment announced the stops for their unit concert “2026 VERNON THE 8 [V8] LIVE.”

“V8” is set to be released on June 29 at 6 p.m. KST. Stay tuned for updates!

Watch Vernon and The8 on “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” on Viki:

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