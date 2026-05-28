SEVENTEEN's Vernon And The8’s New Unit V8 Announces Album Release Date And New Concerts

SEVENTEEN members Vernon and The8 have officially confirmed the debut date for their new unit V8!

On May 28, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that V8 will release their first album on June 29.

The unit name “V8” combines the “V” from Vernon and the “8” from The8. Much like a powerful V8 engine that generates intense acceleration, the unit represents the duo’s unstoppable drive powered by their unique artistic energy.

Following the album release, V8 will continue their activities with unit concerts. “2026 VERNON THE 8 [V8] LIVE” will take place on July 11 and 12 at Hall 1 of KINTEX Exhibition Center 1 in Goyang, before heading to Hong Kong for shows on July 18 and 19 at AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 10.

Check out the poster for V8’s upcoming concerts below!

You can also check out Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!

Watch Vernon and The8 on “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” on Viki below:

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