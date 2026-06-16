Watch: Namkoong Min Becomes A Fugitive While Desperately Searching For His Kidnapped Wife In “The Husband”

KBS2’s upcoming weekend drama “The Husband” has unveiled its second teaser!

“The Husband” is a thriller that follows Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min), a man who becomes entangled in a desperate battle against a dangerous criminal after his wife is kidnapped just before their divorce.

The newly released teaser opens with Kang Tae Joo firing a gun into the air and shouting, “Don’t come any closer!” It then follows him as he speeds toward an unknown destination while being pursued by multiple police cars. A news report reveals that Kang Tae Joo has become a wanted fugitive after fleeing during an investigation into his wife’s kidnapping and alleged involvement in a murder case. Carrying a large bag and running frantically, he cries out, “No!” leaving viewers wondering what led to his desperate situation.

Meanwhile, Noh Man Hee (Kim Dae Myeung), who first appears with a friendly smile, reveals a darker side as he says, “Everyone has a limit to how much they can endure. I’ve reached mine,” raising questions about his true motives.

The teaser also shows Kang Tae Joo hurriedly packing several pill bottles into a bag, confronting someone in a violent struggle, and jumping from a high place. As his car collides with a police vehicle, he ignores officers’ orders to stop and continues his frantic escape.

Elsewhere, Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol) is seen running in fear while being chased by an unidentified figure. Kang Tae Joo, determined to find her, declares, “I’m going to bring Se Yoon back no matter what,” as he searches through a darkened building with a flashlight.

The teaser ends with the question, “How far is Kang Tae Joo willing to go for his wife?” as quick glimpses of a terrified Go Se Yoon, Kim Kyung Ae (Lee Sang Hee)’s mysterious smile, Noh Man Hee’s unsettling laughter, and Kang Tae Joo pointing a gun hint at the intense events to come.

Watch the teaser below:

“The Husband” is set to premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Namkoong Min in “My Dearest” on Viki:

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