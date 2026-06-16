'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier' Ends On No. 1 Ratings

tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” has come to an end!

On June 16, the hit drama starring Park Ji Hoon enjoyed a rise in viewership for its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” climbed to an average nationwide rating of 7.6 percent, making it the most-watched show to air on cable on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, ENA’s “Doctor on the Edge” also saw a slight increase in viewership as it wrapped up the first half of its run, earning an average nationwide rating of 5.1 percent.

Binge-watch all of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” with subtitles on Viki below:

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