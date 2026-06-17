Park Eun Bin Changes Yang Se Jong's Life With One Touch Of Her Hand In 'Spooky In Love'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spooky in Love” has unveiled its main poster!

A remake of the 2011 film “Spellbound,” “Spooky in Love” is an occult romance drama about the chaotic partnership between a hotel heiress who can see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who is terrified of them.

Park Eun Bin stars as Cheon Yeo Ri, an ice-cold chaebol heiress who is the CEO of the country’s top luxury hotel, while Yang Se Jong plays Ma Gang Wook, an ace prosecutor with a strong sense of justice and a lot of empathy.

The newly released poster captures Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook sitting side by side on a sofa late at night. Although Cheon Yeo Ri’s gaze is fixed straight ahead with an aloof expression, her hand rests atop Ma Gang Wook’s, hinting at the romance to come.

Meanwhile, an eerie shadow pressed up against the window behind them adds an ominous vibe to the otherwise romantic scene.

The poster’s caption hints at the supernatural world that will open up to Ma Gang Wook after holding hands with Cheon Yeo Ri, reading, “The moment our hands touch, a spooky romance begins.”

The “Spooky in Love” production team teased, “The polar-opposite combination of a chaebol heiress who can see ghosts and a prosecutor who is scared of ghosts will deliver a new and refreshing kind of entertainment.”

They added, “In particular, please keep an eye on the romance between Cheon Yeo Ri and Ma Gang Wook, who will begin to share something in common that is unique to them from the moment they hold hands.”

“Spooky in Love” will premiere on July 18 at 9:10 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

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And watch Yang Se Jong in “Thirty But Seventeen” below:

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