'Fifties Professionals' Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Shin Ha Kyun, Heo Sung Tae, Oh Jung Se, And More

MBC’s “Fifties Professionals” has shared a glimpse of its stars behind the scenes of filming!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

The newly released photos show Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, Heo Sung Tae, Kim Shin Rok, and Lee Hak Joo fully immersed in filming, highlighting the actors’ careful preparation.

Shin Ha Kyun and Heo Sung Tae are seen repeatedly looking over their scripts between takes for character study. Even during breaks, the actors checked their blocking and emotional expression, showing their dedication to the drama.

In another photo, Shin Ha Kyun carefully checks his posture and movements in the mirror ahead of an action scene in which he transforms into a masked racer.

For a fight scene with Heo Sung Tae, Shin Ha Kyun worked from the rehearsal stage to block their action and put in effort to create a high-quality sequence.

Oh Jung Se displayed strong focus as well, immediately immersing himself in character once filming began and earning praise from the staff on set.

Kim Shin Rok maintained her bright energy in spite of the demanding shoot. While filming a late-night scene in which she collapses by the water, she brightened the on-set atmosphere with a cheerful smile.

Meanwhile, Lee Hak Joo took a serious approach, keeping his script in hand even during downtime to stay focused on character study.

The cast also demonstrated strong teamwork on set. While their characters clash on screen due to differing goals and interests, the actors got along well off camera, exchanging ideas and naturally coordinating their performances. This atmosphere has translated into powerful on-screen chemistry.

The next episode of “Fifties Professionals” airs on June 19 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, you can watch all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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