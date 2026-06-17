Go Youn Jung Talks About Her Wins At ASEA 2026, Recent Projects, And More

Actress Go Youn Jung recently posed for a photo shoot for @style magazine at the third annual Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA), which were held at Belluna Dome in Japan.

In an interview that followed the photo shoot, Go Youn Jung shared her thoughts on her recent projects, her career, and more.

The first half of 2026 was especially busy for Go Youn Jung. Through Netflix’s “Can This Love Be Translated?” and JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here,” she captured viewers’ hearts across both OTT platforms and television. She also added a meaningful milestone to her career by winning two awards at the Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026.

Expressing her gratitude for her wins, Go Youn Jung said, “Just being invited to such a major awards ceremony was meaningful enough, but I am truly grateful to receive two awards that are so significant.”

She also expressed her affection for the senior actors she collaborated with on her projects. Regarding Koo Kyo Hwan, her co-star in “We Are All Trying Here,” she remarked, “While acting together, there were many moments where it really felt like I was facing Dong Man [Koo Kyo Hwan’s character] himself.” She added, “When you watch him act, he seems incredibly free-spirited, but he is clearly grounded within. I learned a lot [from him] and was very inspired.”

Go Youn Jung also shared her thoughts on returning to film for the second season of “Moving.” “I was really happy to meet the senior actors and friends I worked with in Season 1 again,” she said. “It felt like reuniting with family after a long time, and just being together again made me feel reassured.”

From her debut project “He Is Psychometric” to “Sweet Home” and “Moving,” actress Go Youn Jung has shown a different side of herself in every work. When asked to choose her career-defining role among the characters she has played, she said, “Honestly, it’s hard to pick just one.”

“I feel like every character I’ve played so far has helped broaden my horizons a little bit,” she continued. “It wasn’t any one specific character that made me who I am today, but rather all the characters I’ve portrayed in every project I’ve been a part of until now.”

When asked how she wants to spend her 30s, she commented, “Rather than thinking I need to show a specific image, I want to keep challenging myself with new things like I do now.” She added, “I want to become an actress who doesn’t get boring, someone who can show slightly different sides in every project.”

Go Youn Jung’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the July issue of @style magazine.

In the meantime, watch Go Youn Jung in “He Is Psychometric” below:

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